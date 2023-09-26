Odisha declares holiday on Sept 28 on account of birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government declared September 28 as a holiday to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

“The Government of Odisha is pleased to declare a holiday of September 28 (Thursday) instead of September 29 (Friday) on account of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad for the state government offices as well as the Revenue and Magisterial courts,” stated a notification issued by Revenue and Disaster Management Department today.

Muslims across the world celebrate Prophet Muhammad’s birthday on the 12th day of Rabi Ul Awwal, the third month of the Islamic year. In Arabic, the holiday is referred to as Eid Al Mawlid Al Nabawi or Milad.