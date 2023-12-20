Puri Most Booked Pilgrimage Destination: OYO Travelopedia 2023

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Puri has emerged as the most booked spiritual and pilgrimage destination, followed by Amritsar, Varanasi, and Haridwar, as per OYO’s Travelopedia 2023.

While devotees of Lord Jagannath across the country throng the pilgrim town throughout the year to visit the Srimandir, Puri also attracts tourists and beach lovers.

As per the report, Hyderabad was the most booked city in India in 2023 while Uttar Pradesh was the most visited state in the year.

Among leisure destinations, Jaipur secured the top spot, the report said.