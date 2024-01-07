PM Hasina Likely To Win 4th Straight Term As Bangladesh Votes

Dhaka: Voting for the 12th general election in Bangladesh began today amid a boycott and strike by the main opposition party. There have also been incidents of arson, including at least five schools and a train being set ablaze.

Sheikh Hasina of the Awami League party has been the prime minister of Bangladesh since 2008 and is poised to win a fourth straight term because the election has been boycotted by the main opposition party – the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

“The BNP is a terrorist organisation,” Sheikh Hasina said. “I am trying my best to ensure that democracy should continue in this country. The election will be free and fair.”

The BNP is led by former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who is under house arrest after being convicted on corruption charges. The party has called a 48-hour nationwide general strike, which began at 6 am on Saturday. Party spokesperson Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the strike was aimed at pressing for their demands for “resignation of the illegal government, establishment of a non-party neutral government and release of all party leaders and activists from prison”.

There have been incidents of violence and arson ahead of the election. At least five schools, including four designated as polling centres for the general election, have been set ablaze. Four coaches of the Jessore-Dhaka Benapole Express were also set on fire on Friday, killing four people. Arson related to the polls is suspected in both incidents.