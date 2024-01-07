Israel Dismantles Hamas Command Hub In North Gaza

Jerusalem: The Israeli army said on Saturday it had “completed the dismantling” of Hamas’s command structure in the northern Gaza Strip.

“We have completed the dismantling of the Hamas military framework in the northern Gaza Strip,” army spokesperson Daniel Hagari told reporters.

He added that Palestinian members were now operating in the area only sporadically and “without commanders”.

“Now the focus is on dismantling Hamas in the centre of the Gaza Strip and in the south of the Gaza Strip,” he said, while acknowledging that the task will take time.

Israel vowed to crush Gaza’s Hamas rulers after they carried out the deadliest attack in the country’s history on October 7.

It resulted in the deaths of around 1,140 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

The Hamas members also took around 250 hostages, 132 of whom remain in captivity, according to Israel.

Israel responded by bombarding the territory and sending in ground forces, killing at least 22,722 people, most of them women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

Speaking about military efforts to dismantle Hamas in the central and southern Gaza Strip, Hagari said “we will do it in a different way” without elaborating.