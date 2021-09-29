Captain Amarinder Singh Meets Amit Shah In Delhi; Likely To Join BJP

New Delhi: Speculations rife over former Punjab Cheif Minister Amrinder Singh’s BJP joining as he was seen arriving at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s official residence in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The purpose of the meeting underway at the Union Home Minister’s residence is yet to be known.

Veteran Congress leader Captain Singh resigned as chief minister of Punjab earlier this month following a prolonged tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

However, while opposing the possibility of Navjot Singh Sidhu being projected as the Congress party’s chief ministerial candidate, Captain Amarinder Singh had said that he would soon announce a major decision.