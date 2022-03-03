Phase 2 Census On Fishing Cats In Chilika To Start

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to estimate the fishing cats’ population in the lake, the Chilika Development Authority (CDA) has decided to start the second phase of the census.

According to reports, the census will be conducted from the second week of this month,

Chilika Wildlife Division and the Fishing Cat Project, partner to Fishing Cat Conservation Alliance (FCCA), will collaborate with CDA in this estimation.

The CDA had carried out the first-ever census of fishing cats in March last year after it designated the fishing cat, a Schedule-1 species, as the ambassador of the lake during the wildlife week in 2020.

“This is the first time in the world that this globally endangered species’ population is being estimated completely outside the purview of protected areas which required the involvement of local fishermen, local wildlife protection committees as well as student volunteers from national universities,” said Jim Sanderson, IUCN Cat Specialist Group member.