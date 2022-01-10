Parliamentary Standing Committee Meetings Cancelled After 400 Staffers Test Covid Positive

New Delhi: Over 400 staff members testing positive for the virus in Parliament, the pandemic has led to the cancellation of standing committee meetings.

Till now, at least five standing committee meetings have been cancelled after taking stock of the situation as India grapples with the third wave of Covid-19.

Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice Chairperson Sushil Modi cancelled a meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

The Standing Committee for Urban Development headed by Jagdambika Pal has also decided to cancel the meeting, which was scheduled to take place on Monday. Taking note of the rise in coronavirus cases in Parliament, Pal said, “I had decided to call off the meeting of my committee, and I cannot risk the health of my fellow members and officials at this time.”