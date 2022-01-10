IND vs SA: Team India Begins Preparation For 3rd Test Against South Africa

Cape Town: India began their preparation for the third and final Test of the series against South Africa, which is slated to be played in Cape Town from January 11-15.

The BCCI shared the team’s pictures from their first training session at the venue.

<>

It’s GO time here in Cape Town 👏 👏#TeamIndia all set and prepping for the series decider 👍 👍#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/RgPSPkNdk1 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 9, 2022

</>

Led by Dean Elgar’s unbeaten 96, South Africa put up an impressive show in the second Test in Johannesburg to level the three-match Test series 1-1.

India had earlier won the opener by 113 runs in the Centurion.