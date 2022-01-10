Sport

IND vs SA: Team India Begins Preparation For 3rd Test Against South Africa

By PragativadiNews
Cape Town: India began their preparation for the third and final Test of the series against South Africa, which is slated to be played in Cape Town from January 11-15.

The BCCI shared the team’s pictures from their first training session at the venue.

Led by Dean Elgar’s unbeaten 96, South Africa put up an impressive show in the second Test in Johannesburg to level the three-match Test series 1-1.

India had earlier won the opener by 113 runs in the Centurion.

Breaking