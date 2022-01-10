All Religious, Social Places Closed For Public In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: The Bhadrak district administration has declared the closure of all religious and social places like temples, mosques, churches and gurudwaras, in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In an order issued by the District Collector on Sunday, the district administration imposed the restriction with effect from January 10 (1 am) till January 31 (12 PM).

Section 144 has been clamped at the Baba Akhandalamani Temple in the district in compliance with the orders issued by the district administration.

The district administration has also prohibited the use of public address systems and religious procession of any kind from any religious community. Religious congregations of more than 5 people have been strictly prohibited.

“This order shall come into force with immediate effect and any person violating these measures will be proceeded against in accordance with the provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act.2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Regulations issued thereunder besides legal action under section 188 of the 1PC and other legal provisions as applicable,” read the order.