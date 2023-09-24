Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Are Now Married

Udaipur: AAP leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra are now husband and wife. The duo got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on Sunday. The wedding ceremony was held at the Leela Palace. The duo is yet to make an official announcement on social media. If sources are to be believed, bride Parineeti Chopra wore a wedding outfit designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the first glimpse of Raghav and Parineeti as Mr and Mrs.

In a video captured by ANI, bidai song Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani can be heard playing at the wedding venue while marriage rituals are being performed.

Earlier in the afternoon, the baraatis arrived on a boat adorned with decorations that showcased glimpses of Mewar tradition. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were spotted making their way to the wedding ceremony.

Tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence at the starry wedding. Parineeti’s cousin and global star Priyanka Chopra gave Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding a miss. However, Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra attended the wedding.