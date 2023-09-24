Filmmaker Jitendra Mishra in Jury for Germany and Greece Fests

Bhubaneswar: Odisha born, internationally acclaimed filmmaker, promoter, curator and festival director of Smile International film festival for children and youth – SIFFCY Jitendra Mishra has been selected Jury for multiple international film festivals and forums in the month of September 2023 itself. He is going to be in the Jury panel for two different major sections of the prestigious 28th Schlingel International film festival, Germany that is scheduled from 23rd of this month in the free state of Saxony. He is also invited as Jury for another leading film festival – Animasyros that is scheduled from 26th Sep 2023 in Syros Iceland of Greece. Jitendra will be travelling to Europe from tomorrow for 2 weeks for the same.

SCHLiNGEL – International Film Festival for Children and Young Audiences,Germany has been one of the oldest and largest film festivals for young audiences in the world. Started in 1996, the festival takes place in Chemnitz city of the Free State of Saxony, Germany. The festival is organized by the Saxon Children and Youth Films Association in Chemnitz. The patrons of SCHLINGEL are the Prime Minister of the Free State of Saxony, as well as the Mayor of Chemnitz.

ANIMASYROS is an international animation festival and forum. Since 2008 the festival takes place in the capital of Cyclades, Hermoupolis of Syros, Greece and includes animation movies screenings, special tributes to international festivals, professional forum with the participation of distinguished Greek and foreign creators and professionals, workshops for students and children.

Born and brought up in Titlagarh, Odisha, Jitendra Mishra is one of the few Indian film producers and promoters who have been able to create a benchmark in ‘Alternative methods of Film Production, Distribution and Promotion’ at international level. Committed towards meaningful cinema, Jitendra has already been associated with the production, distribution and promotion of more than 110 films in different categories and various capacities all together. Many of them have got worldwide acclamation and recognition. The Last Color, Burried Seeds, Desires of the Heart and Human Oak are few recent films among others.

“I am honored to have received the Jury invitations from such credible international events.As a Jury I have been privileged enough in getting opportunities to watch latest, unreleased or recently released films from across the globe that gives me learning experiences as a filmaker. Also gives me opportunities to learn about latest global trends that helpes me curate films from divestified genre and countries for our own festival SIFFCY, exchange ideas among global industry leaders and implement them in our own endeavors. I am always grateful to the organisers of these festivals, here to Mr Michael Harbauer, Mr Vassilis C. Karamitsanis, their team and also to Smile Foundation for the opportunities,” said Jitendra on this occasion.

Awarded with the prestigious ‘Son of Odisha’, ‘Young Jury, ‘Youth Icon’, ‘Youth inspiration’ & many other awards, Jitendra has been the festival director of the unique film festival and forum SIFFCY-an initiative of India’s leading development organization Smile Foundation. Jitendra was the elected president (2020-2022) and currently the Goodwill Ambassador of one of the world’s largest and oldest global network of media professionals CIFEJ that was formed under the auspices of UNESCO in 1955. Jitendra has also been a member of Cannes producers network and already been invited as Jury to more than 50 different international film festivals and forums.