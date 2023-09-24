IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: India seal series with 99-run victory over Australia

Indore: Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked 3 wickets each to help India win the 2nd ODI match of the 3-match series. With that, India lift the series and will now enter the World Cup as the No. 1 side in the world. Earlier, twin centuries from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer along with useful contributions from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav helped India hit 399/5 in the first innings.

India beat Australia by 99 runs in the rain-interrupted second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday. Batting first, India amassed 399 with centuries from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Gill after being asked to bat first.

Leading the team in the first two games of the three-match series, KL Rahul made 52 off 38 balls, Ishan Kishan contributed an 18-ball 31, while Suryakumar Yadav needed just 37 balls to score 72 after reaching his half-century in 24 deliveries. Set a revised target of 317 in 33 overs after the day’s second rain interruption, Australia were all out for 217 in 28.2 overs.