Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma Cremated With Full State Honours

Mumbai: Santoor maestro Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon.

His wife Manorama, sons Rahul and Rohit, and friends from the fraternity, including long-time collaborator Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain were present for the last rites.

Earlier in the day, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, lyricist Javed Akhtar, music composer duo Jatin-Lalit and singer Ila Arun and numerous others paid their last respects at the legendary musician’s home.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Akhtar said, Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma’s name will always remain synonymous with santoor. He said, Shivji’s mastery over the instrument made it world-famous and got it the respect it deserved.

Born on 13th January 1938, Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma started learning santoor at the age of 13. He gave his first performance in Mumbai in 1955. A year later, he composed the background music for one of the scenes in ‘Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje’. He recorded his first solo album in 1960.

Pandit Sharma collaborated with Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and guitarist Brij Bhushan Kabra for one of the greatest hits in Indian classical music, ‘Call of the Valley’ in 1967. In the 1980s, Pandit Sharma’s collaboration with Pandit Chaurasia, prominently known as ‘Shiv-Hari’ duo gave the Hindi film industry memorable gems from films like ‘Silsila’, ‘Lamhe’, ‘Chandni’ and ‘Darr’.

Pandit Sharma had also been honoured with Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1986, followed by the Padma Shri in 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001.

The 84-year-old musician passed away at his Pali Hill residence on Tuesday morning following a heart attack.