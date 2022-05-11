Woman Lawyer Attempts Suicide Near Balasore Family Court, Hospitalised

Balasore: A woman lawyer reportedly attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison near the gate of Family Court in Balasore on Wednesday.

According to sources, the incident took place this afternoon after the hearing of the case. While everyone was leaving the court premises, the woman took out a bottle containing some poisonous substance and consumed it in a bid to end her life.

The advocate, identified as Rajashree Behera has been fighting a legal battle against her husband for divorce but seven years have passed and the case is yet to be resolved.

Unable to bear the trauma of delayed court proceedings, Rajashree Behera consumed poison today soon after the hearing in the Family Court. Sources added that she was immediately rushed to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment.

As per the latest reports, Rajashree’s health condition was good and improving.