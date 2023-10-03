Overall Coal Production Touches 67.21 MT in Sept 2023; Achieves 16% Increase

New Delhi: The Ministry of Coal has achieved a substantial surge in overall coal production during the month of September 2023, attaining 67.21million tonne (MT), production, surpassing the figures of 58.04 MT of the corresponding month in previous year, representing an increase of 15.81%. The production of Coal India Limited (CIL) has risen to 51.44 MT in the month of September 2023 as compared to 45.67 MT in September 2022 with the growth of 12.63%. The cumulative coal production (up to September 2023) has seen quantum jump to 428.25 MT in FY’ 23-24 as compared to 382.16 MT during the same period in FY’ 22-23, with a growth of 12.06 %.

Additionally, Coal dispatch witnessed a significant boost in September2023, reaching an impressive 70.33 MT, showcasing notable progress compared to the 61.10 MT recorded in September2022, with a growth rate of 15.12%. At the same time, Coal India Limited (CIL) dispatch demonstrated outstanding performance, reaching 55.06 MT in September2023, compared to 48.91MT in September 2022, representing a growth of 12.57%. The Cumulative Coal Dispatch (up to September 2023) has seen significant increase to 462.32MT in FY’ 23-24 as compared to 416.64 MT during the corresponding period in FY’ 22-23 with a growth of 10.96%.

The coal sector has witnessed an unprecedented upswing, with production, dispatch and stock levels soaring to remarkable heights. This exceptional growth is attributed to the unwavering dedication of Coal PSUs, which has played a pivotal role in driving this extraordinary progress.This underscores the efficiency of the coal supply chain, ensuring the seamless distribution of coal nationwide.

The Ministry of Coal remains committed to maintain consistent coal production and dispatch, ensuring an uninterrupted supply for a reliable and resilient energy sector contributing the nation’s continued growth and prosperity.