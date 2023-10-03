Railways earns Rs 81697 Crores from Freight loading during April-Sept. 2023

New Delhi: On a cumulative basis from April –September 2023, freight loading of 758.20 MT was achieved against last year’s loading of 736.68 MT, an improvement of approximately 21.52 MT over last year’s loading for the same period. Railways have earned Rs 81697 crore against Rs 78991 crore over the last year which is an improvement of approx Rs 2706 Crores as compared to the same period of the last year.

During the month of September 2023, originating freight loading of 123.53 MT has been achieved against loading of 115.80 MT in Sept. 2022, which is an improvement of approx 6.67% over the last year. Freight revenue of Rs. 12956.95 Crores has been achieved in Sept 2023 against Rs 12332.70 Cr freight earnings in September 2022, thereby showing an improvement of about 5.06% over the last year.

IR achieved loading of 59.70 MT in Coal, 14.29 MT in Iron Ore, 5.78 MT in Pig Iron and Finished Steel, 6.25 MT in Cement (Excl. Clinker), 4.89 MT in Clinker, 4.54 MT in Foodgrains, 4.23 MT in Fertilizers, 4.0 MT in Mineral Oil, 7.28 MT in Containers and 10.10 MT in Balance Other Goods during September 2023.

Following the Mantra, “Hungry For Cargo”, IR has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve service delivery at competitive prices. The customer-centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policy making helped Railways towards this significant achievement.