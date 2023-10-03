Bhubaneswar Unit-I Market To Reopen Wednesday

Bhubaneswar: After remaining closed for six days due to the conflict between the vending zone traders and the permanent traders, the Unit-I Market will reopen on Wednesday.

The decision came after the discussion of the Unit-I Market Association with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange.

The Commissioner said that the seven-charter demands made by the Market Association are justified; BMC will take steps in this direction.

After assurance form the BMC Commissioner, the dharna in front of the Haat has been withdrawn, informed union president Gayadhar Swain and added that all the business will resume as before from Wednesday.

From Wednesday, shopkeepers and customers will once again throng Unit-1 Haat. The traders looked happy as they hope good business during the festive season.

As per the assurance of BMC, the encroachment of the vending zone by the traders will be removed, the required space will be provided for parking and other basic facilities will be provided, the trade union said.

During the discussion between the union members and BMC commissioner on Tuesday, the BMC asked for about 10 days to resolve the parking and other demands. However, the union has given a month’s time to BMC.

If the BMC does not take appropriate action within the stipulated time, the union will take to the streets, warned Mr. Swain, President of Traders Association.

Notably, Unit-I Haat is the largest marketplace in Bhubaneswar and thousands of people come here every day to purchase goods at low prices. Not only the capital but also the people of the surrounding cities depend on it. But the market was closed for the last 6 days due to the conflict between the vending zone traders and the permanent traders. It has been reported that the traders bear a loss of more than 20 crores.