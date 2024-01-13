Over 100 Kg Ganja Seized In Koraput, Peddler Escapes

Koraput: Police have seized 103 kg and 700 grams of Ganja from a bolero in Machhkund area in Koraput district on Saturday.

Based on an intelligence input, the police conducted a raid in that area and intercepted the vehicle. However, the driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot knowing about the raid.

Ganja worth Rs. 12 lakhs seized from the vehicle. A manhunt has been launched to catch the peddler. An investigation has been initiated to find out the persons behind the smuggling.