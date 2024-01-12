BJP Corporator Arrested For Misbehaving With Woman ASI In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The BJP’s Ward No. 29 Corporator Aparup Narayan Rout alias Jiban has been arrested by the police for misbehaving with a woman ASI, Anjana Baral, of Mancheswar police station.

Mancheswar police station has registered a case (9/24) and arrested the BJP Corporate under Sections 341, 332, 294, 353, 354, 379, 506, 34 and 185 of MV Act) and produced him in the court, the Commissionerate Police said in a press release.

According to Mancheswar police station, construction work was going on by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) near Hi-tech Chowk. The BJP corporate arrived there in the middle of the night and allegedly stopped the construction work. He also abused the NHAI officials, including engineers, contractors and workers. When the contractor informed the Mancheswar police, a PCR team led by ASI Anjana Baral patrolling at around 1.30 pm responded to the call.

When she tried to resum the construction work, the BJP Corporator verbally abused her and threatened to kill her, ASI Baral stated in her complaint.

On Friday, the arrested BJP Corporator was produced in a local court and sent to Jharpada Jail after being denied bail. The police said that further investigation is underway.