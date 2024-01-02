Orry Breaks SILENCE on Showing Palak Tiwari the Middle Finger

Mumbai: Orry has finally reacted to leaking his viral chat with Palak Tiwari. On Tuesday, a WhatsApp chat between internet sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, and actress Palak Tiwari was shared on Orry on his Instagram Stories but he soon pulled it down. In the chat, Palak was seen apologising to Orry while the latter showed her the middle finger. Actress Sara Ali Khan’s name was also featured in the chat. The exchange went viral with many criticising him for leaking the chat.

The social media star opened up about the flak he has been receiving. He asked the internet why no one was questioning the reason behind Palak’s apology. Replying to a Reddit user who posted a screenshot of the chat, Orry said, “Why is no one asking what she’s apologising for ..? Think about it ? Youl r grilling me for not happily accepting her apology ? But she’s obviously apologising for smth she did that was wrong.. wrong enough that a 3rd party had to get involved and make her see it correctly.”

“Do you think 1) she would apologise 2) I would story it like that 3) others would tell her to apologise. If she was not very very very wrong in some action and crossed a line ? I have friends in all departments.. pls check my friend list it goes beyond the young generation actors.. and I have never ever behaved like this because I have never heard such nonsense from someone before.”

Earlier in the day, the leaked chat revealed that Orry and Palak might be fighting over something related to Sara Ali Khan. “Orry, Palak here. If it’s an apology you want,” Palak messaged before Orry replied to her with a middle-finger emoji. Palak then went on to write, “Out of respect for Sara. I’m saying it.” To this, Orry replied, “No, babe, I’m sorry. Either you apologize out of self-respect. Cause you don’t know how to talk.” Palak’s next message to the social media sensation read, “I’ve said my apology.” Interestingly, this comes at a time when Palak is rumoured to be dating Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.