ORMAS-OMC Placement Linked Skill Development Training Program Inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: The unemployed youth of minerals-rich areas of Odisha will be self-sufficient and empowered translating into improvement in the socio-economic condition of their families. The Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) under Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department in collaboration with Odisha Mining Corporation( OMC) has come up with the initiative of placement linked skill development and training program for the unemployed youth of the mining districts of Odisha.

The program was virtually inaugurated today in the mineral-rich districts of Odisha namely Jajpur, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Sundargarh, and Koraput. The initiative aims to provide employment to the unemployed youth of these 5 districts under various trades in different private companies across the state and country.

D.K Singh, Addl. Chief Secretary of the Department of Steel and Mines joined as the chief guest in the virtual inauguration program and said “This is just the beginning of such placement-linked skill development and training programs, in future many more trades will be incorporated to train the unemployed youth in the mining districts of the State which will not only enhance their skills but also help them become self-reliant”.

Sushil Kumar Lohani, Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department attended the virtual inauguration program and interacted with the newly joined trainees. While interacting, he expressed his happiness that the training started in mining areas will be expedited to other areas of the State in times to come.

Moderating the program, Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of ORMAS, informed that in the 1st phase training will be imparted to the youth in two trades i.e. sewing machine operator and retail sales associate, apart from these core trades the residential programmes will also include, soft skills like Computer, General Knowledge, language proficiency skills and fitness.

Under this initiative over 3 years, 3000 unemployed youth in the age group of 18-35 years from the mining areas will receive free skill development training and will be placed in various private companies across the state.

Apart from the senior officials from the ORMAS State headquarters, Chief Development Officer-cum-Executive Officers and the district level ORMAS officials along with the PIAs of Jajpur, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Sundargarh and Koraput were also present in the virtual event. Subhash Ch. Dash Addl. CEO, ORMAS delivered the vote of thanks.