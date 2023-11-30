Odisha Chief Secy Chairs 27th Board of Directors Meeting for OMBADC

Bhubaneswar: The 27th Board of Directors Meeting of Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) was held on Thursday under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, Odisha cum Chairman OMBADC Pradeep Kumar Jena.

OMBADC is a Special Purpose Vehicle of Govt. of Odisha and came into being on 02 December 2014. The major objective of OMBADC is to undertake tribal welfare and area development works in the mineral-bearing areas of the state.

The Development Commissioner- cum- Additional Chief Secretary Smt Anu Garg, and other Directors attended the meeting physically and as well as through VC mode.

Shri G. Rajesh, CEO of OMBADC informed the Board members about the progress of work done in various sectors by OMBADC. The works are currently being undertaken with the support of Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, School & Mass Education, Housing & Urban Development, Rural Development, Skill Development & Technical Education and Farmers & Animal Resources Development departments.

Additionally, eight new proposals about rural connectivity and Skill development sectors were also discussed in detail in the Board Meeting.

The Board was also appraised about some of the major achievements of OMBADC in the Housing, Drinking Water, Education, Health & Women Empowerment sectors. The completion of the Impact assessment of Adhoc CAMPA funded Housing and Drinking water projects was also informed to the Board members.

The Chief Secretary advised OMBADC to get the Sustainability Plan prepared for all OMBADC-funded projects to ensure their functioning after the closing of OMBADC operations.

After the meeting, the Chief Secretary cum Chairman OMBADC, Jena released the Annual Report of OMBADC for the FY 2022-23, Brochures developed by OMBADC-and documentary videos related to OMBADC-funded projects like Skill Development, Education etc. The revamped Website of OMBADC was also launched by the Chairman.

Among others present in the meeting were; Principal Secy Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water dept Sushil Kumar Lohani, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Odisha Debidutta Biswal, senior officials of OMBADC and other officials from various departments.