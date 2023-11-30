Mo College Abhijan Approves Rs 1.4 Cr. For 10 Colleges Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In the continuous process of developing colleges and universities, the Scrutiny committee of Mo College Abhijan Parichalana Sangathan (MCAPS) has recently added 10 more Colleges while approving a total amount of Rs 68, 37, 948 matching grant towards the total project cost of Rs 10,431,904 for various developmental projects.

Following are the colleges; Shyam Sundar Sanskrit College (Balasore), Jagannath Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya (Bhadrak), Dharmasala Mahavidyalaya (Jajpur), Jamda Anchalika Mahavidyalaya (Mayurbhanj), Dadhibaman Sankrit Mahavidyalaya (Nayagarh), Nimapara Autonomous College (Puri), Siddhartha Degree College (Sonepur), Kuchinda College (Sambalpur), S.V.M Autonomous College (Jagatsinghpur) and B.R Science Degree College (Kendrapara).

‘Mo College’ Chairperson Akash Dasnayak, Aravind Agrawal (Commissioner-cum-Secy. & Vice Chairperson, MCAPS) along with Amiya Kumar Rout (CEO, MCAPS) & Smt. Anita Sahoo (Finance Officer, MCAPS) were present during the scrutiny committee meeting.

“Mo College” continuing filling up the bridge towards the betterment of Educational structure, improving the facilities each day thereby making all the higher educational Institutions an innovative and exciting place to study.

MCAPS is a platform solely dedicated to comprehensive improvement of students hailing from over 800 Universities/Colleges in Odisha. Indomitable power of the 5T Action plan of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and the success of this program is the outcome of continuous productive technological intervention, integrated team work, cent percent transparency within a targeted timeline ensuring a global level of transformation in all Higher Educational Institutions across state.

The platform not only provides the necessities students always needed but also tries to shape them Academically/Physically/Morally by providing and organising different Seminars, Webinars, Personality Development, Structural Support and Financial Supports. Generating double, the matching amount each time received from different ‘Alumni Associations’ & ‘CSR Funds’, ‘Mo College Abhijan’ ensures there would be no stone unturned.

‘Mo College’ focuses mostly on identifying the unmet needs and goals of a specific institution and fuels the dream of its student and faculty by creating a best possible stage to nourish the talents even more. Through this approved matching grant, all the 10 colleges will revamp their structural development such as, establishing different sports fields/courts, open stages for cultural activities, automation of libraries, constructions of gates, cycle/two wheeler stands, buildings, renovations of existing buildings, interior upgrades regarding electronic materials for smart classroom, procurement of furniture and study equipments, air conditioners ,books for different streams, common rooms for student etc which makes sure, regardless of any corner of the state student hails from, he/she will be getting the deserving format of education while meeting global standards with ease.