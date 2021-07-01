Orissa High Court To Function Virtually From July 5

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court will function through video-conferencing from Monday with one division bench and seven single benches working every day at 10.30 am.

The arrangement has been made in view of the continuing threat of the Covid- 19 pandemic and extension of lockdown by the Odisha government across the state, said an office order issued by Registrar (Judicial) on Thursday.

The arrangement will continue till July 17.

High Court will function as per the following arrangements:-