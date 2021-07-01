Orissa High Court To Function Virtually From July 5

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court will function through video-conferencing from Monday with one division bench and seven single benches working every day at 10.30 am.
The arrangement has been made in view of the continuing threat of the Covid- 19 pandemic and extension of lockdown by the Odisha government across the state, said an office order issued by Registrar (Judicial) on Thursday.
The arrangement will continue till July 17.
High Court will function as per the following arrangements:-
- The office of the High Court will function with the full strength of the staff The staff while attending duty, should carry their Identity Cards
- Except for the Officers and staff of the Court. there shall be restrictions for others over entry into the High Court campus
- Cases will be listed irrespective of defects, However. the concerned Advocates may come to the Court, subject to prior intimation to the Deputy FRegistrar (Judicial), for removal of defects only in those cases where specific directions are passed by the Court for such removal.
- Filing of cases and documents may be done either through DropBox (kept near the counters of the Copying Section) from 10 30 A M. to 12 30 PM or through E. mail al [email protected] or through E-Filing portal.
- In order to ensure proper sanitization of the files and for safety, the cases filed through DropBox shall be registered one day after the date of filing
- For listing of cases, mention may be made by filing Mention Memos in the DropBox (kept near the counters of Copying Section) between 11 00 A.M. and 12 00 Noon Urgent matters where oral mentioning is felt necessary may be done before the Registrar (Judicial) and Deputy Registrar (Judicial) through Video Conferencing between 11 00 A M. and 12 00 Noon in the following links.
- Registrar (Judicial) – https://meettit. silohcrimention (For Civil matters) Deputy Registrar (Judicial) – https.//meet ftt st/ohcdrmention (For Criminal matters)
- Functioning of the Lawzirna Courts shall continue to remain suspended.
- The operation of the VC cabins in the premises of the Odisha State Bar Council shall continue to remain suspended.