Sania Mirza Makes Winning Return In Wimbledon Women’s Doubles

Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza and American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands stormed into the women’s doubles Round 2 at The Wimbledon Championships in London on Thursday.

Mirza and Mattek-Sands knocked out sixth seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi to move to the second round.

Sania and Mattek-Sands won 7-5, 6-3 against the American-Chilean combination in one hour and 27 minutes.

In the second set, Sania and Mattek-Sands opened up a 3-1 lead when they broke Guarachi again.

Mirza finished the match with her one and only ace in the match in the second set. This was Sania’s 121st-career win.