Orissa HC grants conditional bail to Archana Nag in connection with case filed at Khandagiri PS

Cuttack: In the latest development, the Orissa High Court on Wednesday have granted bail to lady blackmailer, Archana Nag.

Nag has been granted bail in connection with the case at Khandagiri Police Station. Earlier, in April, 2023 the Orissa High court had granted her bail in an alleged sextortion case lodged at Nayapalli police station in Bhubaneswar.

The high court directed that she will cooperate with the ongoing investigation and will not give any opinion outside regarding her trials.

Though the High Court granted her bail in two cases. Archana shall continue to remain in jail as she was arrested by the similar case by the enforcement directorate (ED).

Archana was arrested on October 6 last year following an FIR filed at Nayapalli police station by film producer Akshay Parija. She has since been in custody for allegedly demanding ransom from Parija and threatening to publicize photographs and video of his intimate moments with a co-accused following non-payment of the ransom amount.