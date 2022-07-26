OPTCL to recruit management trainees through GATE

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has come up with a fresh advertisement for recruitment of management trainees in Electrical discipline (including backlog) through GATE-2022.

A total number of 30 vacancies including UR-16 (women-5), SEBC-9 (3 women) and SC-5 (2 women) will be filled up through the current recruitment drive.

The official notice stated that as per the guidelines framed by the government of Odisha, knowledge of Odia language is essential for applying for the posts.

Eligibility Criteria:

Valid Score in the GATE 2022: Candidate should have appeared and qualified GATE 2022 conducted by IITs and marks out of 100 should be mentioned while applying. The qualifying marks as declared by GATE 2022 Organising Body shall be considered.

Essential Qualification:

Degree in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering with at least 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/Institution or Passing of Section-A&B of IE (India) in relevant discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate.

Upper Age Limit: Must be 21 years but not above 32 years as on 01.08.2022.

Important Instructions For Registration/Application:

From 01.08.2022 onwards, interested and eligible candidates have to register themselves online, irrespective of the applications made earlier for any other post/recruitment process in OPTCL, at OPTCL website www.optcl.co.in with details of Recruitment of Management Trainee through GATE – 2022 7 their GATE 2022 registration number and other required information. Last Date of Online application and Application Fee submission is 30. 08.2022.

Payment of Application fee (Non refundable): Unreserved/SEBC Category SC/ST/PwBD Rs 1180 (Rs 1000 plus applicable GST of Rs 180) Rs 590 (Rs 500 plus applicable GST of Rs 90).

After successful completion of training, the candidates will be posted in different units of OPTCL throughout Odisha and outside.

The monthly stipend during training period will be Rs 50,000 per month and pay scale after training will be Rs 56,100-Rs 1,77,500 with DA and other allowances.