Two Women Killed, 3 Injured In Road Mishap In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: Two women were killed while three others sustained critical injuries in a road mishap near Purunia village under Badampahar police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the incident took place after the tractor carrying them overturned near Purunia village under Badampahar police limits in Mayurbhanj.

On getting information, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard

More details are awaited.