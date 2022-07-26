Man Critical In Bear Attack In Balasore

Balasore: A man sustained grievous injuries after being attacked by two wild bears at Jatapada village under Manipur panchayat in Soro block of Balasore district on Monday.

The injured person has been identified as Gopinath Kisku of the village.

According to reports, the incident occured while the Gopinath had gone to attend nature’s call when he was attacked by a female bear and her cub.

Gopinath fought with the bears and called for help. He was rescued by villagers and admitted to Soro hospital. He was later shifted to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack.