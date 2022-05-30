One Held With Ganja Worth Over Rs 48 Lakh In Koraput

Koraput: Police have arrested a person with the seizure of over 4 quintals of ganja from a vehicle in Koraput district late last night.

The identity of the accused was not known immediately.

Acting on a reliable input, the cops conducted a raid and seized over 4 quintals of cannabis packed in 20 sacks during the search.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is over Rs 48 lakh, officials informed.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.