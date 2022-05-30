Sidhu Moose Wala murder | Will go to HC, meet Amit Shah: Punjab Congress Chief

Chandigarh: The murder of singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moose Wala, has led to a huge political slugfest in the state where the Aam Aadmi Party recently formed a government after a landslide win in the state election.

His killing has been called as a “political murder” by Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring. Moose Wala had joined the party in December, just ahead of the state elections.

The killing came just a day after his security was degraded as a part of the state’s measures against the “VIP culture”.

Warring, who visited Moose Wala’s home in the Mansa district on Monday, met his party colleague’s grieving family members. He slammed the state police and the Bhagwant Mann Singh government over the murder as the killing was blamed on an inter-gang rivalry. Canada-based Goldy Brar and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi are allegedly involved in the murder, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra said on Sunday evening at a press briefing.

“The Punjab DGP should be ashamed as it is his responsibility to control law and order… but he is running away from his responsibility by saying it a gang rivalry. We will go to the high court and will meet governor. If we didn’t get justice then we’ll also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” the Punjab Congress chief was quoted as saying.

“It has happened due to government’s failure and police’s incompetence. It need to be investigated under a sitting judge and the National Investigation Agency. It’s a political murder. The government should step down,” he added.

“Why was his (Sidhu Moose Wala) security was reduced? In two months, 40-45 people lost their lives including a Kabaddi player. We will meet Union Home Minister, governor and will also appeal in the high court,” Warrning said.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tweeted: “Sidhu Moosewala ji was a talented artist who brought laurels to the country and Punjab all over the world. The Aam Aadmi Party government has turned Punjab’s law and order into Jungle Raj and has handed over the security system to political likes and dislikes.”