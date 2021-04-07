One Dead, Another Critical In Road Mishap In Ganjam

Ganjam: One person died while another sustained critical injuries in a road mishap near Gangapur police station in Ganjam district today.

The deceased has been identified as Dandapani Nayak.

As per sources, the incident took place while Dandapani was riding his motorcycle with a pillion when a speeding truck lost its control over the wheels and mowed down the two-wheeler and turned turtle.

Dandapani was killed on the spot while the pillion sustained grievous injuries due to the impact of the incident. The injured person was immediately rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and initiate an investigation in this regard.