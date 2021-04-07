Amazfit Bip U Pro Smartwatch: Checkout Features

New Delhi: Amazfit Bip U Pro has been launched in India on Tuesday. The smartwatch comes with GPS, support for Amazon Alexa, and includes more than 60 sport modes. Here is everything you should know about the latest smartwatch from Amazfit.

Amazfit Bip U Pro Price And Availability

Amazfit Bip U Pro is priced at Rs 4,999 in India. It comes in three colour options – Black, Green and Pink.

The availability of the smartwatch has not been announced yet, but based on our sources, it will likely go on sale from the middle of April.

Amazfit Bip U Pro Specifications And Features

The smartwatch comes with a 1.43-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels. Bip U Pro is 11.4mm thick and weighs 31g. The device is made of polycarbonate, while the strap is made of silicone.

The watch comes with a 230mAh battery which is said to last for up to 9 days on regular usage of the device. With heavy usage, the battery will last five days. The device packs an Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope sensor, BioTracker PPG 2, and Geomagnetic sensor. The smartwatch comes with 50 watch faces and also allows the users to select a picture of their choice if they wish to do so.

The Bip U also supports animated watch faces. The device comes with 60 sport modes that can track activities which include running, walking, cycling, and swimming among others.

The device is capable of measuring SpO2 (Blood oxygen) and PAI(Personal activity intelligence). The device packs features that include heart rate tracking, stress monitoring, breathing training, menstrual tracking, and sedentary reminder. Users can control the music and camera on their phones by using the smartwatch. The smartwatch is said to be water-resistant up to 50 metres.

The watch supports both GPS+GLONASS and it comes with a microphone. It allows users to control the music on their phone and the phone camera as well. The watch will also alert users of incoming calls, text messages, app alerts, etc. It also supports an automatic short message to be sent after a call is rejected.