HC Notification On Special Courts For Trial Of Criminal Cases Against MPs, MLAs

Cuttack: The High Court has given a notification for designating eleven numbers of courts of Civil Judges as Special Courts for disposing of criminal cases triable by a Magistrate and Special Act cases triable by such Magistrate involving present and former MPs and MLAs of the State.

This will be effective from the date on which such courts are made functional. The notification designating three courts of Additional District and Sessions Judges as Special Courts added the same process have been placed on record.

