Odisha’s Kotia Panchayat Gets Ambulance Service Today

Koraput: Kotia Panchayat in Koraput is all set to get its maiden ambulance service from Saturday. As per reports not only Kotia but Laxmipur, Dashamantapur, Kotapad and Narayanpatna health centres will get one each too.

The brand new ambulances have been sourced from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund and will be maintained by the concerned hospitals.

Recently, Odisha has formed an eight-member high-level committee under the chairmanship of the State Chief Secretary to find ways to resolve the outstanding border disputes with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.