Bus Carrying Pilgrims Rams Into Building In Central Mexico; 19 Killed, 32 Hurt

Mexico City: At least 19 people were killed while 32 sustained injuries after a bus carrying pilgrims to a religious site rammed into a building in central Mexico.

According to sources, the bus was heading from the western state of Michoacan to Chalma. Meanwhile, the bus lost its brakes and slammed into a building in the State of Mexico.

Assistant Secretary of the Interior Ricardo de la Cruz said the crash occurred in the town of Joquisingo, southwest of Mexico City.

While 19 people died on the spot, 32 sustained serious injuries. Of them, six victims have suffered serious injuries and reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital in the state capital Toluca.