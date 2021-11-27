Haldi Patra Pitha/Enduri Pitha: Recipe Of This Odia Delicacy Wrapped In Turmeric Leaves

Bhubaneswar: Haldi Patra Pitha/Enduri Pitha is a variety of pitha made in the Indian state of Odisha mostly in the northern and central region. Odia pitha recipe is made with Turmeric Leaves.

The ingredients needed to make Haldi Patra Pitha:

Make ready 2 cup raw rice

Make ready 1 cup urad dal (black gram)

Make ready 1 tsp ghee

Take 2 cups grated coconut

Take 1/2 cup sugar/ jaggery

Take 1/2 tsp cardamom powder

Prepare 1/2 tsp black pepper powder

Prepare To taste salt

Make ready 10-12 green turmeric leaves washed

Get As needed oil for greasing

Instructions to make Haldi Patra Pitha: