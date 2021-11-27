Haldi Patra Pitha/Enduri Pitha: Recipe Of This Odia Delicacy Wrapped In Turmeric Leaves

Bhubaneswar: Haldi Patra Pitha/Enduri Pitha is a variety of pitha made in the Indian state of Odisha mostly in the northern and central region. Odia pitha recipe is made with Turmeric Leaves.
The ingredients needed to make Haldi Patra Pitha:
- Make ready 2 cup raw rice
- Make ready 1 cup urad dal (black gram)
- Make ready 1 tsp ghee
- Take 2 cups grated coconut
- Take 1/2 cup sugar/ jaggery
- Take 1/2 tsp cardamom powder
- Prepare 1/2 tsp black pepper powder
- Prepare To taste salt
- Make ready 10-12 green turmeric leaves washed
- Get As needed oil for greasing
Instructions to make Haldi Patra Pitha:
- Soak the rice and urad dal for 6-7 hours or overnight.
- Drain, rinse and grind them to a thick batter (i.e. like idli batter).
- Keep it for 10-12 hours for fermentation.
- Add salt to the fermented batter and mix well.
- Heat ghee in a pan. Add grated coconut and sugar/ jagerry together and saute for a while till the mixture becomes dry. Add cardamom powder, pepper powder and mix well. Keep it aside.
- Now preheat the steamer with some water.
- Take a whole turmeric leaf. If it is of bigger size you may trim it. Add 2-3 drops of oil and smear all over the leaf. Take a blob of the batter and spread evenly on the leaf. Spread 2-3 tsp of coconut stuffing over the batter. Fold the leaf carefully from both sides. Repeat the process for the remaining batter and leaves.
- Put the stuffed leaves in the steamer. The leaves can be stacked one over the other for 2-3 layers. Close the lid and steam for 12 -15 minutes.
- Take them out of the steamer, remove the turmeric leaves and serve the ‘pitha’.