Odisha’s Javelin thrower Kishore Jena finishes 5th in World Athletics Championships

Budapest: Even though Odisha’s ace athlete Kishore Jena couldn’t win a medal in the men’s javelin final at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, he finished in the fifth position after giving his career’s best performance.

The 27-year-old achieved his best throw in his fifth attempt. He threw 84.77m. While he threw 75.70m and 82.82m in his first attempt and second attempt respectively, his third throw was a foul. In his second attempt in the final segment, Kishore displayed his career’s best performance and threw 84.77m.

This year, for the first time, three Indians finished in the top eight of an event in the World Championships. While Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold medal, DP Manu finished in the sixth position, throwing 84.14m.