Karan Johar says he saw the trailer of the century, fans guess it’s Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’ is just 11 days away from its release and fans are waiting with baited breath. Meanwhile, Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories to claim that he has seen the ‘trailer of the century’. Curious fans were wondering if he was talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’.

Karan Johar grabbed headlines recently for an Instagram post of his. He left people curious as he shared a story, which read, “Just saw the trailer of the century! #IYKYK (sic).”

Here’s the post:

While Karan did not mention the name of the film, fans are sure that he was talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’.

The audio launch of ‘Jawan’ will take place in Chennai on August 30. An official announcement is still awaited. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, in an interaction on X (formerly Twitter), confirmed that the ‘Jawan’ team is working on the film’s trailer.