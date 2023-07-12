Odisha Weightlifters Shine At Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship

Bhubaneswar: In yet another significant development for sports in Odisha, three weightlifters from Odisha have registered spectacular performances in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2023, held at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Leading the effort, Jyoshna Sabhar bagged a coveted Gold in the 40kg Youth Category, while Mina Santa won the coveted gold in the 55kg Youth Category. Furthermore, Jhilli Dalabhera won the silver medal in the 49kg Senior Category. Jyoshna Sabhar and Mina Santa are both athletes from the Odisha Weightlifting High-Performance Centre.

Speaking on the athletes’ performance Coach K Ravi Kumar said, “it is a day of great pride for athletes from Odisha. Their immense hard work has paid off and we are looking forward to watching them win many more medals and bring pride to Odisha and India.” He further expressed his gratitude towards the state of Odisha for empowering young weightlifters, he said, “We are immensely grateful to the government for their unwavering support and assistance in promoting the sport of weightlifting. Their initiatives have provided us with the necessary resources, infrastructure, and opportunities to nurture our athletes’ talent and reach their potential.”

This performance is another success for Jyoshna Sabhar who recently won her first International Silver medal in the Youth World Weightlifting Championship in Durres, Albania. Mina Santa also bagged the gold to replicate her gold winning performance from the recent National Weightlifting Championships held in Tamil Nadu. Former Asian champion in the 45kg weight class Jhilli Dalabehera, also delivered a sensational silver medal performance, despite moving up to the 49kg weight class.

Besides the state-of-the-art Odisha Weightlifting High Performance Centre. The state of Odisha has launched numerous initiatives to promote the sport of weightlifting in the region, including hosting numerous national and international competitions. Furthermore, the state frequent commissions education programs for coaches as well