Man Shot Dead By Daughter’s Kin In Ganjam’s Polasara

Polasara: A man was allegedly shot dead by his daughter’s relatives at her in-law’s house in Sodaka village of Polasara block in Ganjam district on Wednesday while trying to settle a family dispute.

The deceased man has been identified as Bijay Behera of Kumunda village under Khalikote police station limits in Ganjam. His daughter, Gayatri also sustained injuries in the firing.

According to reports, Gayatri had tied the nuptial knot with Santosh Behera of Sodaka village, who works as a tailor in front of the Polasara block office.

Sources said Gayatri’s father Bijay had come to her in-law’s house in Sodaka village today to resolve a dispute of Santosh’s family.

This evening, Gayatri’s brother-in-law, Prashant Kumar Behera, suddenly fired at Bijay at around 7 pm inside the house. As a result, Bijay was seriously injured and rushed to the local community health centre for treatment. However, he was received dead at the CHC. Bijay’s daughter Gayatri was also wounded in the shooting.

On receiving the news, the local police sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case of murder. Reportedly, the accused, Prashant Kumar Behera, has been arrested by the police.

