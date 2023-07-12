Tesla may have investigated Elon Musk for ‘project 42’ irregularities

New Delhi: EV maker Tesla may have investigated Elon Musk for alleged irregularities related to what was known as “Project 42”, the media has reported.

Tesla’s Project 42 could be a home for its CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk and its plans called for a dramatic glass-walled building to rise near the EV’s headquarters. The probe by the company’s board may have been a result of a costly order for glass for the project which drew the attention of Tesla last year.

Project 42 is said to involve a purchase of millions of dollars in special glass which drew attention from employees in 2022. Internally, the secret project was described as a house for Chief Executive Elon Musk, says a report by The Wall Street Journal. The concepts were either a glass cube, similar to Apple’s 5th Avenue store and “twisted hexagon”. This may have been a personal space as it included bedrooms, bathrooms and a kitchen, according to tipsters quoted in the report.

The result of the probe on Musk by the board is not known. The EV maker had dissolved its PR team years ago and its CEO hasn’t commented on the report. According to a previous report by Bloomberg, some details of the glass order were out.

The report added that Omead Afshar, one of Musk’s top lieutenants and the executive running Tesla’s Texas factory, came under the scanner in an internal probe over his role in a plan to purchase hard-to-get construction materials, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tesla had also fired some employees in relation to the investigation.