Odisha Weavers, Handloom Artisans Can Avail Rs 1 Lakh Interest-Free Loan Under BALIA Scheme

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has enhanced the interest-free loan assistance for the weavers and handloom artisans to Rs 1 lakh under the BALIA (Bunakar Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) scheme.

The loan assistance amount has been increased from the existing Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh under the BALIA Scheme.

As per Handloom Census 2019-20, as of 1st April 2021, there are 66,141 weavers’ households having 1,24,084 workforce with 56,569 looms.

According to the guidelines of the scheme, weavers can avail of working capital as per their requirements to a maximum of Rs 1 lakh from the bank at zero interest. The scheme will be implemented both in urban and rural areas.