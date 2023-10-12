The Marvels new promo: Park Seo-Joon and Brie Larson get romantic

New York: Captain Marvel’s new trailer shows a new side to Park Seo Joon’s character. Brie Larson will fly into action with the latest instalment of her superhero film ‘The Marvels’. The actress, who plays Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, will band together with Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel for one epic adventure.

The film is a sequel to the billion-dollar box office hit ‘Captain Marvel’ and will mark the return of the female superhero and the big-screen debut of the characters Monica Rambeau and Ms Marvel, who were first seen in the MCU web series – WandaVision and Ms Marvel, respectively.

Also joining the band of heroes is Korean star Park Seo-Joon, who will reportedly play the role of Prince Yan of Aladna. Fans were given a first glimpse of the star in the trailer that dropped last month. According to reports, he was rumoured to play Brie’s love interest in the film.

In the new promo of The Marvels which was released on October 11, we got to see a glimpse of Park Seo Joon’s character. In the first trailer which was unveiled last month, the actor’s looks gave hints as to which role he might be playing. According to reports, he is playing the role of Prince Yan of Aladna. In the new promo video, he can be seen sharing a romantic dance with Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel, on the street at a festival. His character belongs to a planet where everyone sings and dances to communicate. Park Seo Joon would be seen in a whole new avatar in the movie He is sporting long hair and wearing a brick-red robe as he shares a dance with the superhero. In another clip, he can be seen wearing his armor and all ready for a battle. According to the comics, Prince Yan and Captain Marvel have a wedding, but it is yet to be seen if the movie follows the same story. Even though the actor appears for a few seconds in the video, fans are anticipating a great performance and screen time as he is also featured in the official poster in the USA.

The Marvels is set to be released on the big screen on November 10.