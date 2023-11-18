Odisha State Hydrological Data Center Inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the Odisha State Hydrological Data Center in the State Water Resources Department.

The State Hydrological Data Center will conduct a scientific analysis of meteorological data for better management of water resources. Accurate chronological data of rainfall, river water and water holding capacity of swamps will be collected and scientifically analyzed.

The capacity of the Water Resources Department will be significantly enhanced by the State Hydrological Data Center.

In this State Hydrological Data Center, data such as weather, rainfall, the water flow of rivers, and estimation of water availability in groundwater and swamps will be collected through the computer for scientific analysis. All related data will be collected, stored and analyzed with the help of the water resources department, information technology and hydrology.

An Integrated Command Control Center has also been set up for the management of the State Hydrological Center, grassroots and intra-departmental coordination, 24-hour supervision and command during flood disasters. Engineers with a special interest in information and hydrology of the water resources department have been engaged. The State Hydrological Data Center is located on the 8th floor of the Water Resources Department (Rajiv Bhawan) along with its related facilities.

It is worth noting that the importance of water management has increased significantly with the development of water resources to counter the effects of climate change. In implementing the 5T initiative, the water resources department has been able to address this challenge to a large extent.

From these daily and hourly data collected during the rainy season, water resource assessment, rainfall forecasting, rain-related disaster management, water supply through canals for agriculture, and management of small, medium and large reservoirs will be done through this hydrological data center.

Apart from this, the data of the State Hydrological Data Center will be provided for inter-departmental use and analysis such as agriculture and farmer empowerment, special relief commissioner and disaster management department, panchayatiraj and drinking water department, forest, environment and climate change department. For this, the Water Resources Department is taking steps to design and develop the Water ERP portal.

5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Mr. V.K. Pandian was present. Among others, Minister for Water Resources Ms Tukuni Sahu, Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Ms. Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner Mr Satyabrat Sahu and senior officers were present.