Texts RIIZE’s Seunghan And His Friend Gets Leaked Amidst Scandals

Seoul: Just half a day after an initial video leak of RIIZE’s Seunghan and TXT’s Soobin on a live stream video call, a new leak has hit the fan for Seunghan.

A video of Seunghan smoking on the streets was leaked via Twitter on November 18, 2023.

According to the person who obtained the leaked the video to repost on Twitter, he had also discussed the recent scandal about the video call with a friend. Seunghan had allegedly expressed relief that he wasn’t caught smoking. A screenshot of a the text conversation with Seunghan was subsequently leaked.

It was right after this conversation that his smoking video was leaked online. The same account who leaked the screenshot proceeded to upload various unreleased photos of Seunghan, obtained from similar sources.