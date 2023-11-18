CM Naveen Dedicates 349 New Ambulances

Bhubaneswar: In another significant step towards free health care, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today dedicated 349 new ambulances for the people of Odisha to provide emergency medical services and free transportation to hospitals.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at the iconic Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, the Chief Minister said that the addition of new ambulances will help save many more precious lives.

According to reports, 279 emergency vehicles have been added to the 108 ambulance services. The remaining 70 have been provided to government medical colleges and hospitals and district headquarters hospitals (DHHs). Out of these 70, 40 are life-saving basic ambulances and 30 are life-saving advanced ambulances. A total of Rs 148.45 crore rupees have been spent on the 349 ambulances.

After the inclusion of these new ambulances in the 108 ambulance service, the total number of ambulances has increased to 1366. Now, on average, more than 4,000 patients are being shifted to the hospital by this 108 ambulance service every day. The 108-ambulance service will become more accessible and convenient after the induction of new ambulances.

70 ambulances serving Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals and DHHs will be used for emergency transfer of patients from Government Hospitals to Private Hospitals under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) and will help meet the urgent needs of other patients at the district level.

5T Chairman VK Pandian was present along with the Chief Minister. Health Minister Niranjan Pujari, Departmental Secretary Shalini Pandit and other senior officials were present among others.