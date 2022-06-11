Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association Threatens Strike On July 1

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association has threatened to go on a strike on July 1 over the non-fulfilment of their pending demands.

Their nine-charter of demands includes free from 3rd party handover of bus permits and making migration to High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP).

Addressing a press meeting today, the officials of the association informed that it had a high-level meeting with the concerned Minister and officials of the State government on November 11, 2021 during which they were assured that their demands would be fulfilled soon.

However, as their demands were not met by the State government by the deadline it had set, the officials of the Private Bus Owners’ Association demanded that their demands should be fulfilled latest by June 30 or else they would hit the street on July 1.