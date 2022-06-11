Howrah Violence: Internet Services Suspended In Murshidabad & Beldanga; Cops Transferred

New Delhi: Amid widespread protests in Howrah district over the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal, the West Bengal government on Saturday suspended internet services in Beldanga and Murshidabad till 6 AM on June 14 in order to stop rumours and curb unlawful activities, news agency PTI reported.

While a clampdown is already in force in Howrah district following the violence, Internet services are suspended in the entire Howrah district till June 13. Besides, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been clamped in Uluberia, Domjur and Panchla areas till June 15.

As per the order, Internet services have been suspended in Beldanga 1 block covering Beldanga Police Station area and Beldanga 2 block covering Rejinagar and Shaktipur Police Station areas till 6 a.m. on June 14.

On Saturday, fresh violence was reported in the Panchla Bazaar area in Howrah district as the protesters clashed with the police personnel and several houses were set ablaze. The agitators pelted stones at policemen, injuring many, and also vandalised a BJP party office.

The situation was “under control” as police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the protesters and several fire tenders were pressed into service, the news agency reported an officer as saying.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government on Saturday effected a police reshuffle in Howrah district.

As per the order, Praveen Tripathi, Additional CP of Kolkata Police, has been named the new Commissioner of Police of Howrah City while Swathi Bhangalia, DCP (South West) of Kolkata Police, has been made the new SP of Howrah (Rural).

Howrah City Commissioner of Police C. Sudhakar was made the Joint CP of Kolkata Police while Howrah (Rural) SP Saumya Roy was made the DCP (South West) of Kolkata Police.

The decision in this regard was taken during an emergency meeting held in the state secretariat over the current situation in Howrah district.