Odisha Pavilion Wins ‘Excellence In Display’ Gold Medal At IITF-2023

Bhubaneswar: The India International Trade Fair (IITF-2023) concluded on a high note at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi today.

Odisha Pavilion, which was the centre of attraction from day one, maintained its silver streak by regaining the covetous gold medal as ‘Excellence in Display’ in the category of State Pavilion.

Information and Public Relations Department Director Saroj Kumar Samal received the award in the presence of Pavilion Director Suryaranjan Mohanty and Additional Director Santosh Das along with other officials on behalf of Odisha.

Congratulating the people on this occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a tweet said, “Showcasing the spirit of ‘Unity through Trade’, the Odisha Pavilion highlighted the state’s commitment to women empowerment and their participation in economic prosperity and exhibited a wide range of tribal art, artifacts and products.”

Conceptualized on Odisha’s ancient maritime trade culture, the pavilion with 24 stalls including famous handloom outlets and government departments, promoted the rich cultural heritage, handicrafts and handlooms of the state.

The focus was to ensure a strong representation of tribal groups, especially the work of women artisans, in line with the Mission Shakti initiative. On the other hand, the maritime boat at the centre of the arena perfectly complemented all the 24 stalls.

The IITF-2023 with ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ theme had been kicked off on November 14.

Altogether 28 states and eight union territories along with corporations from India and overseas countries like Afghanistan, Vietnam, Tunisia, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Iran, Bangladesh, Oman, Egypt, Nepal, Thailand, and UAE exhibited their products and services at the fair.

The Odisha Pavilion had been inaugurated by Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities in the presence of Sanjay Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary to Information & Public Relations Department and Ravi Kant, Resident Commissioner, Odisha and other dignitaries and officials.